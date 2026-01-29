India-EU FTA opens $572 billion pharma market for Indian firms
India just signed a big free trade deal with the European Union, unlocking access to the EU's massive $572 billion market for Indian pharma and medical tech.
The deal will liberalize most tariffs over time: the EU will eliminate duties on over 90% of tariff lines (about 91% by value) and India will eliminate duties on 86% of tariff lines (about 93% by value), with many cuts phased in over several years—including things like textiles, leather goods, marine products, chemicals, and medical devices that used to have hefty duties.
Why does this matter?
This FTA is a game changer for Indian businesses—especially in textiles and apparel (set to have zero duties under the agreement), leather/footwear (set to have up to 17% of tariffs eliminated), and marine exports (tariffs reduced by up to 26%).
MSMEs get special support too. It's expected to boost manufacturing jobs in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, help India compete with countries like Bangladesh in labor-intensive sectors, and make "Make in India" more global.
The catch? Companies will need to step up their quality game to meet EU standards—but it's a huge chance for growth.