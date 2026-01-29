India-EU FTA opens $572 billion pharma market for Indian firms

Why does this matter?

This FTA is a game changer for Indian businesses—especially in textiles and apparel (set to have zero duties under the agreement), leather/footwear (set to have up to 17% of tariffs eliminated), and marine exports (tariffs reduced by up to 26%).

MSMEs get special support too. It's expected to boost manufacturing jobs in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, help India compete with countries like Bangladesh in labor-intensive sectors, and make "Make in India" more global.

The catch? Companies will need to step up their quality game to meet EU standards—but it's a huge chance for growth.