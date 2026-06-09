India fuel consumption rises 2.4% in May amid LPG shortfall

India petrol and diesel prices rose

Most of India's LPG comes from the Middle East, which has been struggling with shipping problems through the Strait of Hormuz, so supplies are tight.

Diesel and fuel oil usage both saw an uptick, while gasoline sales slipped and industrial fuels like naphtha and bitumen took a big hit.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were bumped up several times in May to offset rising crude costs, demand growth is expected to slow this year as prices rise and trucking sector stress increases.