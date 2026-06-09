India fuel consumption rises 2.4% to 19.93 million metric tons
Business
India's fuel consumption saw a small bump in May 2026, rising 2.4% from April to 19.93 million metric tons, but it's still down 6.5% compared to last year.
The numbers show how energy demand is holding steady even as global supply chain headaches and market ups and downs continue.
LPG down 20% after import disruptions
LPG use took a steep dive (down 20% from last year) thanks to major import disruptions linked to tensions involving the US Israel, and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
Diesel demand actually grew (up 1.6% year-on-year), while petrol sales dropped and retailers hiked prices four times in May, making both diesel and petrol costlier for everyone filling up their tanks.