India hosts its biggest AI event yet

Twelve Indian startups are showing off their work on powerful language models built for Indian languages—think names like Sarvam, Soket AI Labs, Gan AI, Gnani.ai and BharatGen. These teams are backed by serious tech muscle (over 38,000 GPUs!). Big names from around the world—like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman —are also joining in.

India's role in shaping global AI ecosystem

This is the first summit of its kind in the Global South and brings together more than 45 countries to talk about everything from inclusion to science to social good.

With pavilions from places like Australia, Japan and the UK—and growing market opportunities—it's a major step for India's role in shaping global AI.