India is hosting the 1st-ever global AI summit

Why it matters for you

PM Modi highlighted that building strong AI infrastructure—like more data centers—means not just tech growth but real job opportunities for young people.

The summit is packed with global tech leaders like Sam Altman (OpenAI), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), and Mukesh Ambani sharing their vision.

Plus, India is investing big: a ₹10,372 crore commitment to the IndiaAI Mission, which includes onboarding more than 38,000 GPUs and supporting the development of 12 indigenous foundation models, making sure everyone can join the AI wave.

With OpenAI calling India its second-biggest market and a $1.1 billion fund for startups, this summit could mean more innovation—and opportunities—for you.