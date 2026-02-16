India is hosting the 1st-ever global AI summit
India just kicked off a major AI event at Bharat Mandapam, with PM Modi opening the summit.
It's a first for the Global South and brings together over 3,000 speakers, hundreds of exhibitors, and a crowd expected to hit 250,000—all focused on how AI can shape our future.
Why it matters for you
PM Modi highlighted that building strong AI infrastructure—like more data centers—means not just tech growth but real job opportunities for young people.
The summit is packed with global tech leaders like Sam Altman (OpenAI), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), and Mukesh Ambani sharing their vision.
Plus, India is investing big: a ₹10,372 crore commitment to the IndiaAI Mission, which includes onboarding more than 38,000 GPUs and supporting the development of 12 indigenous foundation models, making sure everyone can join the AI wave.
With OpenAI calling India its second-biggest market and a $1.1 billion fund for startups, this summit could mean more innovation—and opportunities—for you.