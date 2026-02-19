India is on track to become AI global hub: Wipro
Business
Wipro's Rishad Premji thinks India is on track to become one of the world's most important places for artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he said it's not just about building cool tech—India has a real shot at testing and scaling AI for everyday life.
India already has 16% of world's AI talent
India already has 16% of the world's AI talent, with over 600,000 professionals—and that number could double by 2027.
The government is pushing hard too, aiming to skill 10 million people.
Premji believes AI can make a real difference in things
Premji pointed out that AI can make a real difference in things like local-language education, early disease screening, rural healthcare, and safer roads.
He believes how India handles this moment will shape its future—and he wants people to grab these new opportunities.