India losing AI chip investment to Taiwan and South Korea

Taiwan now 5th-biggest equity market

Taiwan just passed India as the world's fifth-biggest equity market, mostly thanks to tech giants like TSMC. Over there, AI chip exports now make up a big chunk of GDP growth.

South Korea is also cashing in with companies like Samsung and SK Hynix driving strong trade surpluses.

Meanwhile, investors worry about India's dependence on imported energy and how oil prices can rattle its currency, but Kapteyn thinks if global tensions cool off and oil gets cheaper, India could bounce back as an investment hotspot.