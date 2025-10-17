India may cut tariffs on Chinese imports to boost manufacturing
India is thinking about lowering tariffs and relaxing some trade barriers on Chinese imports, hoping to give a boost to its manufacturing and exports.
This comes as India's trade deficit with China has ballooned to $91 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with imports topping $11 billion just in September.
The government, along with NITI Aayog, is considering letting some anti-dumping duties expire and cutting tariffs on raw materials for sectors like leather and engineering, where local supply is limited.
Why this matters
India relies heavily on Chinese goods—over 90% of some machinery, antibiotics, and certain electronics such as laptops and flat-panel displays come from China.
Dropping import barriers could help Indian manufacturers compete better with countries like Vietnam, which already gets Chinese raw materials duty-free.
This move also follows a recent diplomatic thaw after PM Modi's August visit to China and comes as the US raises tariffs on Indian exports.
It's all part of India trying to balance global relationships while making its own industries stronger.