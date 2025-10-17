India may cut tariffs on Chinese imports to boost manufacturing

Why this matters

India relies heavily on Chinese goods—over 90% of some machinery, antibiotics, and certain electronics such as laptops and flat-panel displays come from China.

Dropping import barriers could help Indian manufacturers compete better with countries like Vietnam, which already gets Chinese raw materials duty-free.

This move also follows a recent diplomatic thaw after PM Modi's August visit to China and comes as the US raises tariffs on Indian exports.

It's all part of India trying to balance global relationships while making its own industries stronger.