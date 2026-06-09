India moves to 6th spot globally after South Korea slump

AI sell-off slams Samsung, SK Hynix

South Korea's fall was mostly due to big losses at chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, whose stocks slid 18% and 19% after a global sell-off in AI-related shares.

In comparison, Indian IT stocks dipped too but handled the turbulence better, with the BSE IT index dropping 7.5%, while main indices like Sensex and Nifty barely budged by about 1%.