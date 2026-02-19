India must shift from tech services to IP-led nation: Roshni
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, wants India to shift gears—from just offering tech services to actually building and owning its own intellectual property (IP).
At the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, she summed it up: "India must move from being a tech services-led nation to an IP-led nation; services scale with effort. IP scales infinitely."
Malhotra's roadmap for India in AI era
Malhotra explained that in today's AI-driven world, real value goes to those who build and own platforms and products—not just those who use them.
She laid out three big moves for India: focus on creating homegrown innovations instead of relying on global imports, develop national AI infrastructure so everyone has access to computing power, and make sure innovation isn't limited to big companies but is open to startups and universities too.
Why it matters: IP boost India's global competitiveness
She also highlighted that building more IP will boost India's competitiveness and independence in tech.
Plus, she called for responsible leadership in guiding how AI shapes our future—reminding everyone that the choices made now could define India's place in the global tech scene for years to come.