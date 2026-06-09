India named official partner country at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

Tech for Humanity pavilion spotlights startups

India's massive "Tech For Humanity" pavilion will show off everything from AI and SpaceTech to HealthTech, ClimateTech, and cybersecurity.

Expect unicorns, high-growth startups, and key ministries like DPIIT and MeitY to be part of the action.

Even the logo blends traditional Tree of Life vibes with digital flair, capturing how India mixes heritage with tech ambition while tackling global challenges.