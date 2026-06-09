India named official partner country at VivaTech 2026 in Paris
Business
India just scored a major spotlight as the Official Partner Country at VivaTech 2026, Europe's biggest tech and startup event happening in Paris from June 17-20.
The India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) is leading the charge, making this a big moment for Indian innovation on the global stage.
Tech for Humanity pavilion spotlights startups
India's massive "Tech For Humanity" pavilion will show off everything from AI and SpaceTech to HealthTech, ClimateTech, and cybersecurity.
Expect unicorns, high-growth startups, and key ministries like DPIIT and MeitY to be part of the action.
Even the logo blends traditional Tree of Life vibes with digital flair, capturing how India mixes heritage with tech ambition while tackling global challenges.