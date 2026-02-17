India offers US small import quotas under new trade deal Business Feb 17, 2026

India is offering the US small import quotas on products like soybean oil, tree nuts, and some fruits as part of a new trade agreement.

In exchange, the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on many Indian goods to 18% (from higher rates), rather than eliminate tariffs on items such as rice, spices, and tea.

The deal mostly avoids sensitive sectors like dairy and meat, sticking to less controversial items.