India offers US small import quotas under new trade deal
Business
India is offering the US small import quotas on products like soybean oil, tree nuts, and some fruits as part of a new trade agreement.
In exchange, the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on many Indian goods to 18% (from higher rates), rather than eliminate tariffs on items such as rice, spices, and tea.
The deal mostly avoids sensitive sectors like dairy and meat, sticking to less controversial items.
Deal to boost India-US trade
This move could boost India-US trade and lower prices on some everyday goods.
But not everyone's happy—some in India worry these concessions could hurt local farmers.
Still, officials say most protections for Indian agriculture remain in place, aiming to balance global trade goals with support for homegrown producers.