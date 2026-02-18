India: Oilmeal exports fall by 42% in January
India's oilmeal exports dropped by 42% this January compared to last year, falling to just 260,123 metric tons.
The main reason? Big slowdowns in soybean and rapeseed meal shipments, according to the Solvent Extractors's Association of India.
Soybean meal exports nearly halved
Soybean meal exports nearly halved, and rapeseed meal shipments also saw a major fall. Groundnut meal exports slipped too.
This isn't just a one-off—exports have been sliding all year.
The dip is partly because processors are waiting for fresh crops before ramping up production again.
Rice bran extraction jumped up
While most oilmeals struggled, rice bran extraction actually jumped way up compared to last year.
Even with these ups and downs, India remains an important supplier of animal feed ingredients for countries like China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Germany.