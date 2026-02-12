India on track to be Asia's fastest-growing major economy
India is on track to be Asia's fastest-growing major economy in 2026, with Fitch projecting a 6.4% GDP jump—making it Asia's fastest-growing major economy.
Moody's projects 6.4% for FY2026-27, describing it as the fastest pace among G-20 economies, crediting strong local demand and investment for the momentum.
Goldman Sachs and Deloitte see growth staying strong
Goldman Sachs pegs India's growth at 6.9% for 2026.
Deloitte also sees growth staying strong, noting the RBI's monetary easing.
Fresh trade deals, private consumption expected to boost growth
Fresh trade deals with the US (announced Feb 6) and the EU are set to open new doors for exports and cut risks from US tariffs.
Plus, private consumption is picking up steam thanks to RBI rate cuts and tax breaks—expected to hit a solid 7.7% this year.
RBI's supportive stance, GST reforms helping the cause
The RBI is holding interest rates at a supportive 5.25%, keeping cash flowing as credit demand rises.
Meanwhile, GST reforms and better tax revenues mean more transparency—and even a slight dip in debt levels—helping keep India's economic engine humming along.