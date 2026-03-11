India overtakes China to become top cotton exporter to US
Business
India just became the biggest exporter of cotton products to the US edging out China in 2025.
Thanks to higher tariffs on Chinese goods, American companies turned to India, which shipped about 0.6 million tons, slightly more than China's 0.5 million tons.
Implications for global trade dynamics
Even though where the cotton comes from has changed, total US imports stayed steady at 3.3 million tons last year.
With clothing sales up and inventories running low, the USDA expects even more cotton imports in 2026.
This shift highlights how trade policies can shake up global supply chains and puts India firmly on the map as a major player in the world's cotton market.