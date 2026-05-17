India pauses sugar exports through September to prioritize domestic supply
Business
India has put a pause on sugar exports through September because production took a hit from rough weather.
The government wants to make sure there's enough sugar for everyone at home and keep stocks steady for the season.
Even though output is up from last year, it's still not enough, so new export orders are on hold to prioritize local needs.
Global surplus limits price impact
This move isn't expected to shake up world sugar prices much, since there's already a global surplus and prices have been dropping in 2024-25.
Unlike Brazil, which keeps exports steady, India's sugar trade is pretty unpredictable and often changes with weather and demand.
The ban follows India's earlier steps with rice and wheat to keep food affordable during tough times.