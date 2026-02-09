India proposes stricter tax rules for foreign digital companies

Changes impact everything from apps to cloud storage

Professionals in tech, law, and medicine who opt for presumptive taxation or are in specified categories will be required to maintain electronic books of account accessible in India, with daily back-ups stored on India-based servers.

There are also new perks—like long tax breaks for foreign cloud firms using Indian data centers and a common safe harbor cost-plus margin of 15.5% for IT services, lower than previous margins.

Plus, non-residents now need an Indian address to get treaty benefits, and crypto reporting is getting stricter too.

The bottom line: India's making sure global digital giants play by local rules—and that could shape how we all use online services here.