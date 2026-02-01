India raises defense budget by 21% to ₹5.95 lakh crore
Business
India just raised its defense budget to ₹5.95 lakh crore for 2026—a 21% jump from last year.
The focus is on modernizing the military and making more equipment at home, with a big chunk going into new tech, weapons, and reducing how much we rely on imports.
Defense capital spending has nearly doubled since 2019
The government wants to double down on self-reliance—defense capital spending has nearly doubled since 2019.
The goal is to ramp up domestic production to ₹3 lakh crore and boost exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029, keeping the momentum strong for local industry and innovation.