India resumes wheat exports after nearly 4 years

Wheat reserves have grown—private players hold 75 lakh tons for 2025-26, and central stocks should hit 182 lakh tons by April.

More land is under wheat this season too.

The move aims to keep domestic prices steady and help farmers earn better; as Pritam Singh from Panipat puts it, "The current prices were not giving us enough profit. Allowing exports should help improve wheat prices in the domestic market. This has been our demand for a long time."