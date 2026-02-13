India resumes wheat exports after nearly 4 years
Business
India is reopening wheat exports on February 13, 2026, ending a ban that started in May 2022 to protect local supplies.
With stocks now healthy and a strong harvest expected, the government has cleared the export of 25 lakh tons of wheat plus five lakh tons of processed products.
Wheat reserves have grown
Wheat reserves have grown—private players hold 75 lakh tons for 2025-26, and central stocks should hit 182 lakh tons by April.
More land is under wheat this season too.
The move aims to keep domestic prices steady and help farmers earn better; as Pritam Singh from Panipat puts it, "The current prices were not giving us enough profit. Allowing exports should help improve wheat prices in the domestic market. This has been our demand for a long time."