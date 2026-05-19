India retail inflation 3.48% below RBI target while wholesale spikes

Fuel driven WPI may hit 9%

Retail and wholesale inflation work differently: the consumer price index, or CPI, tracks everyday items like food and housing, while the wholesale price index, or WPI, is heavily influenced by fuel costs: diesel alone makes a big impact on transport and farming prices.

Economists say wholesale inflation could touch 9% in May 2026, and they expect higher petrol and diesel prices will slowly push up what you pay at stores too.

So, get ready for things to cost a bit more in the coming months.