Home / News / Business News / Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21
Business

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 07:10 pm
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21
India the January-March quarter of FY2020-21, India's GDP grew at 1.6%.

As the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted regular life, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 7.3% in the financial year 2020-21, data shared by the government showed on Monday. In the fourth January-March quarter, when infections had declined, a growth of 1.6% was recorded. In comparison, the GDP growth rate had stood at an 11-year low of 4.2% in FY 2019-20.

In this article
Details

Central Statistics Office data revealed India's GDP

Data revealed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Monday evening showed that India's GDP contracted 7.3% in the last fiscal. Notably, in the first April-June quarter, at the height of the lockdown, India's GDP had shrunk by 24.38%. India's GDP growth rate had only turned positive by the third quarter of FY2020-21 when it stood at 0.4% and exited recession.

Information

Economic slowdown attributed to COVID-19, lockdown

The economic slowdown has been attributed to COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed to limit its spread, which also limited economic activities. India's COVID-19 outbreak had notably peaked in September, which was followed by a decline in infections. Currently, the country is battling a second wave.

Predicitions

Earlier estimates had predicted worse contraction

The CSO had previously projected a GDP contraction of 8% in FY2020-21, indicating a contraction of 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had projected a 7.5% contraction. However, several experts had projected that the economic recovery would be stronger than expected. A recent Reuters poll of economists had suggested that India's economy accelerated in the January-March quarter.

Fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit for FY21 stands at 9.3%

According to data shared by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday, India's fiscal deficit for FY2020-21 stood at 9.3%. In absolute terms, it stood at Rs. 18,21,461 crore. The figure was lower than the 9.5% previously projected by the Union Finance Ministry in the revised Budget estimates. The revenue deficit at the end of the fiscal was 7.42%, the CGA data showed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Sports

World No-Tobacco Day: Revisiting Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller 'No Smoking'

Entertainment

Junior doctors strike in MP, demand reservation of COVID-19 beds

India

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia

Entertainment

Copa America 2021: After Colombia, Argentina removed as host

Sports

Latest Business News

Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

Business

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Women suing Google over gender bias win class-action status

Business

Musk establishes Bitcoin Mining Council with leading North American miners

Business

Fuel prices hiked again; petrol crosses Rs. 100/liter in Mumbai

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Related News

India exits recession, GDP grows 0.4% for Q3 2020-21

Business

India's 2020-21 GDP to shrink 7.7%, biggest contraction since 1952

Business

In a first, India enters technical recession, says RBI

Business

India's GDP contracts by 23.9%; first contraction in 40+ years

Business
Trending Topics