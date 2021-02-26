India's GDP turns positive in October-December quarter; grows at 0.4%

Data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), which falls under the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), revealed that India's GDP showed marginal growth in the October-December quarter, expanding 0.4% year-on-year.
Indian economy had grown at the rate of 4.7% in the same quarter last year.
Meanwhile, Gross Value Added (GVA) grew 1% year-on-year in the quarter under review.
Previous quarters
GDP growth in Q1, Q2 revised
The Ministry also revised its GDP projections in the previous two quarters: Q1 (April-June) and Q2 (July-September).
"Real GDP has shown marked improvement over the quarters of the Financial Year (FY) with growth rates of -24.4%, -7.3%, and 0.4% for Q1, Q2, and Q3 respectively," it said.
Earlier, the GDP estimates for Q1 and Q2 were -23.9% and -7.5%.
Information
Second advance estimate projects 8% contraction in FY2020-21
Further, the NSO has projected an 8% contraction in FY2020-21 in its second advance estimate. According to the first advance estimate, which was released in January, the government had estimated that the GDP will contract by 7.7% in FY2020-21.
Quote
'Q3 GDP slightly lower than expectations'
Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank, told Mint, "Q3 GDP was slightly lower than expectations."
"We expect growth to print at 1.5% in Q4 and -7.5% for the whole year FY21. We expect GDP for FY22 at 11.5%. We expect the economy to reach pre-pandemic output levels by the end of the calendar year 2021," she added.