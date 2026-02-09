'India shouldn't just export IT services': Zerodha founder
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath thinks it's time for India to move beyond just exporting IT services.
He shared on X, "We're no longer in a world where India can be okay with just exporting IT services," and urged the country to focus on building its own deep tech skills.
Kamath warns that if India doesn't build domestic deep tech
Kamath pointed out that since 2020, global tech tensions have led to more export restrictions on things like semiconductors and critical minerals.
With AI starting to write software on its own, he believes the old IT export model is getting shaky.
"If we don't build domestic deep tech capabilities, we'll be locked out when it matters most," Kamath wrote in a post on X.
Venture capital is shifting toward deep tech startups
He also noticed that venture capital is shifting toward deep tech startups as easy wins in e-commerce and fintech dry up.
Thanks to India's huge population, affordable internet, and better education levels, there's a real chance for homegrown innovation—and Kamath sees this as the moment for Indian startups to step up.