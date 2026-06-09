India slips in global market cap rankings amid AI chase

Financial services largest sector at 29%

Unlike Taiwan and South Korea, which lean heavily on tech sectors (88% of Taiwan's markets and 61% of South Korea's markets), India spreads its bets across different industries.

The biggest Indian sector, financial services, is only 29% of the pie.

This means less risk if one sector stumbles.

"Market leadership may shift with global themes, which is a normal feature of capital markets, but India's structural growth drivers remain intact,"