India to become global steel hotspot, bets big on AI
Business
India is gearing up to double its steel production capacity over the next decade, aiming to become a global steel hotspot.
The planned expansion would require investments of about $200 billion and sector officials have emphasized the importance of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for efficiency, safety and sustainability.
Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik says AI will be key for making the industry safer, more efficient, and sustainable.
AI to streamline operations
AI is set to streamline everything from stockpile management to drilling, helping cut costs and phase out old tech.
With India's steel use jumping 50% in just five years—the goal is clear: to double production capacity over the next decade and keep up with growing demand at home.