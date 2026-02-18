India to become global steel hotspot, bets big on AI Business Feb 18, 2026

India is gearing up to double its steel production capacity over the next decade, aiming to become a global steel hotspot.

The planned expansion would require investments of about $200 billion and sector officials have emphasized the importance of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik says AI will be key for making the industry safer, more efficient, and sustainable.