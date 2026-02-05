India to fund ₹31,000cr green projects with green bonds Business Feb 05, 2026

India has lined up projects worth almost ₹31,000 crore that will be funded mainly through its green bond proceeds in FY27—a ~33% (almost a third) jump from the current fiscal (FY26)—to boost clean energy, railways, and metro projects.

The move is part of the government's bigger push for sustainable growth.