India to fund ₹31,000cr green projects with green bonds
Business
India has lined up projects worth almost ₹31,000 crore that will be funded mainly through its green bond proceeds in FY27—a ~33% (almost a third) jump from the current fiscal (FY26)—to boost clean energy, railways, and metro projects.
The move is part of the government's bigger push for sustainable growth.
Renewable energy, railways, metro on priority list
Renewable energy gets ₹11,700 crore (up from just ₹2,500 crore in the current fiscal (FY26)).
Railways have lined up projects worth ₹15,000 crore, while metro rail will see funding of ₹4,069 crore.
It's a clear sign that green transport and energy are high on the agenda.
Tax breaks on green bonds under consideration
Officials are considering tax breaks on green bonds.