India to gain 106 billionaires by 2031, Knight Frank predicts Business May 27, 2026

India is on track for a big jump in billionaires. Knight Frank's new report says the number will rise by 51% in just five years, from 207 in 2026 to 313 by 2031.

The country's ultra-rich club (those worth over $30 million) has already surged 63% since 2021, and India is expected to add over 5,000 more ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) by 2031.