India to gain 106 billionaires by 2031, Knight Frank predicts
India is on track for a big jump in billionaires. Knight Frank's new report says the number will rise by 51% in just five years, from 207 in 2026 to 313 by 2031.
The country's ultra-rich club (those worth over $30 million) has already surged 63% since 2021, and India is expected to add over 5,000 more ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) by 2031.
Mumbai Bengaluru see prime property surge
This surge is fueled by digital growth, private investments, and family-run businesses making waves in India's changing economy.
All that new wealth isn't just sitting around: it's also boosting luxury real estate.
Mumbai and Bengaluru now rank among the world's top cities for prime property price jumps, with Mumbai seeing dozens of homes sold for over $5 million last year thanks to rapid urban development and limited land.