India to incentivise local manufacturing of construction equipment

Incentives will be linked to domestic value addition

To qualify for incentives, companies must meet localisation requirements of 30-50% domestic value addition and satisfy investment thresholds (for example, equipment manufacturers investing more than ₹500 crore or component manufacturers investing more than ₹200 crore).

The highest incentive, 16%, is for the first three years, 14% in the fourth year, and 12% in the fifth year.

Even though some equipment is already made here, India still imports high-tech parts like hydraulic assemblies from countries like China and Germany due to tech gaps.

This move aims to close that gap and boost local manufacturing as demand for new infrastructure keeps growing.