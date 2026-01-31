India to reach $2 trillion exports target by 2032: Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India is set to reach its ambitious $2 trillion exports target by 2032.
The original goal was 2030, but COVID-19 and global trade ups and downs pushed things back.
"We lost at least two-and-a-half years in COVID," Goyal shared, but he's confident the country can still get there.
$1 trillion each in goods and services exports
India's exports have been steadily growing—$825 billion in 2024-25. The government expects this to go past $850 billion in 2025-26.
Goyal's plan is to hit $1 trillion each in goods and services exports, even if it takes a bit longer than first hoped.
Free trade agreements to boost exports
Recent Free Trade Agreements with EFTA and other partners are expected to give exporters more opportunities and stability.
Plus, a big EU-India deal could double India's exports to Europe once it kicks in (timeline not specified in the source).