India to reach $2 trillion exports target by 2032: Goyal Business Jan 31, 2026

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India is set to reach its ambitious $2 trillion exports target by 2032.

The original goal was 2030, but COVID-19 and global trade ups and downs pushed things back.

"We lost at least two-and-a-half years in COVID," Goyal shared, but he's confident the country can still get there.