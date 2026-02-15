India-UK free trade agreement: What it means for consumers
India and the UK signed on July 24, 2025 a major trade agreement that will wipe out tariffs on 99% of Indian exports heading to the UK.
Signed in July 2025 and set to kick off in April 2026 (pending UK Parliament's nod), this deal is designed to make trading smoother, cheaper, and more attractive for both sides.
What to expect?
Indian goods like textiles and sports gear will get easier access to UK shoppers, while India will gradually cut steep tariffs on British cars and Scotch whisky—think import duties dropping from 110% to just 10% for cars over five years, and whisky tariffs eventually falling from 150% down to 40%.
Plus, a new rule means temporary workers won't have to pay double social security contributions when moving between the two countries.
All in all, it's a big step toward stronger business ties—and more choices for everyone.