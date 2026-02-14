India ups climate spending to 5.6% of GDP
India just raised its climate action spending to 5.6% of GDP—up from 3.7% six years ago—showing it's serious about tackling emissions on its own terms.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the news at the Munich Security Conference, highlighting that India isn't waiting for outside funding or tech to make a difference.
Sitharaman calls for fairer sharing of climate responsibilities
India has already achieved two-thirds of its nationally determined commitments in the renewable sector—a full four years earlier than planned.
Sitharaman also called for fairer sharing of climate responsibilities and emphasized that countries need to work together on new tech and solutions if we want real progress against climate change.