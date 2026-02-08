India, US close to signing interim trade deal

What will the deal look like?

Once signed—likely during a visit from the US Trade Representative next month—over half of Indian exports to the US will be duty-free, and another third will see much lower tariffs.

Sectors like textiles and machinery get a real boost, while farm and fish exports could double.

In return, India will buy $500 billion worth of American goods, including tech like GPUs, making this a win-win for both economies.