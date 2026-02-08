India, US close to signing interim trade deal
India and the US are about to lock in an interim trade deal by mid-March 2026.
The big news? Tariffs on Indian exports to the US are likely to drop from 50% to 18%, after months of negotiations amid tariff-related tensions.
What will the deal look like?
Once signed—likely during a visit from the US Trade Representative next month—over half of Indian exports to the US will be duty-free, and another third will see much lower tariffs.
Sectors like textiles and machinery get a real boost, while farm and fish exports could double.
In return, India will buy $500 billion worth of American goods, including tech like GPUs, making this a win-win for both economies.