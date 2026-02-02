India, US inch closer to major trade deal

What it means for Indian businesses

This deal could mean more stable exports for Indian businesses, especially after the US rolled back big tariffs on over 200 products like spices and nuts.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic about "good news" soon, which could boost confidence for young entrepreneurs and exporters as India navigates a tricky global market.

Plus, it follows India's recent EU trade win—showing the country's push to secure better opportunities worldwide.