India, US move toward interim trade deal
India and the US just announced a framework for an Interim Agreement to boost their economic partnership.
Announced by President Trump and PM Modi in a joint statement following a phone call, this move is a step toward a bigger, long-term trade deal between the two countries.
What does it mean for you?
This agreement means lower tariffs both ways—cheaper Indian goods in the US and more affordable American products like nuts, grains, wine, and tech in India.
It also opens up big opportunities for tech collaboration (think GPUs and data centers), helps make supply chains stronger, and supports $500 billion in new deals over five years.
For young people eyeing global careers or business trends, this could mean more jobs, better tech access, and fresh chances on both sides of the world.