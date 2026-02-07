India, US reach framework for interim trade agreement

Cheaper exports mean more jobs in India's labor-heavy industries

This isn't just about numbers—cheaper exports mean more jobs in India's labor-heavy industries.

On the flip side, India will lower tariffs on US goods like nuts, fruits, wine, and tech equipment.

Plus, India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over an unspecified period.

The deal also sets the stage for a bigger trade agreement down the road—so this could be just the beginning of deeper economic ties between both countries.