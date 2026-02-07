India, US reach framework for interim trade agreement
India and the US reached a framework for an interim trade agreement that slashes US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% down to 18%.
This move is expected to give a big lift to Indian textile exports and would remove duties on things like generic medicines, gems, diamonds, and aircraft parts, subject to the successful conclusion of the interim agreement—great news for sectors like textiles, apparel, leather, and footwear.
Cheaper exports mean more jobs in India's labor-heavy industries
This isn't just about numbers—cheaper exports mean more jobs in India's labor-heavy industries.
On the flip side, India will lower tariffs on US goods like nuts, fruits, wine, and tech equipment.
Plus, India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over an unspecified period.
The deal also sets the stage for a bigger trade agreement down the road—so this could be just the beginning of deeper economic ties between both countries.