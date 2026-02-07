India, US strike interim trade deal after talks

What does the deal entail?

India intends to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods (think energy, aircraft parts, GPUs).

In return, the US says it will remove reciprocal tariffs on a range of Indian exports, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, tea, and coffee, with some removals tied to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement.

Meanwhile, India is lowering barriers for US agricultural and industrial products—from soybean oil to cosmetics.

Both countries are hoping this move boosts jobs and makes their markets more competitive.