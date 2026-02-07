India, US strike interim trade deal after talks
On February 6, 2026, India and the US finally shook hands on a big interim trade agreement.
The headline? US tariffs on Indian goods drop from a steep 50% to just 18%, making it way easier for Indian products to hit American shelves—and vice versa.
What does the deal entail?
India intends to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods (think energy, aircraft parts, GPUs).
In return, the US says it will remove reciprocal tariffs on a range of Indian exports, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, tea, and coffee, with some removals tied to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement.
Meanwhile, India is lowering barriers for US agricultural and industrial products—from soybean oil to cosmetics.
Both countries are hoping this move boosts jobs and makes their markets more competitive.
Why should you care?
If you're into tech gadgets or global brands—or just want cheaper coffee—this deal could mean more choices and better prices down the line.
Plus, it's a sign that both countries are trying to play nice and open up new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and job seekers.