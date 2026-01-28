India, US trade talks heat up as EU deal wraps
Business
India and the US are close to sealing a new trade agreement, even as India finalizes a major Free Trade Agreement with the European Union.
The EU deal will slash tariffs on most goods moving between India and Europe—big news for businesses and shoppers alike.
Why does it matter?
These talks could mean more Indian products hitting US shelves (and vice versa), especially since the US already buys more from India than the EU does.
The negotiations are also tackling tricky issues like tariffs linked to Russian oil imports.
With both deals in play, Prime Minister Modi has said the EU FTA will boost investment, strengthen supply chains, and open up new opportunities in the European Union for Indian students, workers, and professionals.