India weighs extension of import tax exemption on 40 petrochemicals Business Jun 09, 2026

India is thinking about extending its import tax exemption on 40 petrochemical products past June 30, 2026.

This move first kicked in during April to help with pharmaceutical shortages linked to the Iran conflict.

As Ravi Teja from the Department of Commerce put it, "They (Ministry of Commerce) are monitoring the situation. Final Decision on extension will be taken only after assessing the geopolitical situation and if ministry feels it is necessary,"