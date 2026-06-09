India weighs extension of import tax exemption on 40 petrochemicals
India is thinking about extending its import tax exemption on 40 petrochemical products past June 30, 2026.
This move first kicked in during April to help with pharmaceutical shortages linked to the Iran conflict.
As Ravi Teja from the Department of Commerce put it, "They (Ministry of Commerce) are monitoring the situation. Final Decision on extension will be taken only after assessing the geopolitical situation and if ministry feels it is necessary,"
Tax break steadies petrochemical supply chains
The tax break helps keep supply chains steady and cuts production costs for industries like plastics and pharmaceuticals, stuff that shows up in everything from water bottles to medicine.
Since India mostly imports these chemicals (though some are made here using things like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)), the government is watching global events closely before making a final call.