'India will be 1 of the greatest AI powers': Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, just shared a bold vision for India's future in artificial intelligence.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said, "India will emerge as one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century," and called this moment just the start of a massive AI revolution.
AI-ready data centers
Ambani sees AI as a game-changer that's reshaping what humans can do—think systems that can learn, talk, analyze, and even create on their own.
He wants Jio to lead India from being internet-connected to becoming intelligence-connected.
To back this up, he announced plans to build gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers powered by green energy and partner on AI infrastructure.
Creating more high-skill jobs
Ambani says this push isn't just about tech—it's about opportunities.
With projects like Jio Shikshak using AI to personalize learning and adaptive teaching assistants already getting great feedback, he believes these changes will actually create more high-skill jobs instead of taking them away.