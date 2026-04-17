Indian logistics firms line up IPOs to raise 8,000-9,000cr

Horizon Industrial Parks plans 2,600cr IPO

Horizon Industrial Parks is kicking things off with a ₹2,600 crore IPO, while Leap India and Shiprocket are each targeting around ₹2,400 crore.

Others like Skyways Air Services and CJ Darcl Logistics have their own plans in the works too.

Still, investors are treading carefully after some mixed results from previous listings.

As Dharmesh Mehta of DAM Capital Advisors puts it, "Achieving India's projected growth trajectory will be difficult without a meaningful scale up of the logistics eco system, which in turn requires access to growth capital."