Indian stocks rally as 10-Day Lebanon Israel ceasefire calms investors
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Friday on a high, with both Sensex and Nifty climbing after news of a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
This pause in tensions helped calm investor nerves and lifted overall market mood.
Sensex up 177, foreign inflows 382cr
By 9:30am Sensex was up 177 points at 78,166, while Nifty crossed the 24,200 mark.
Fresh buying from foreign investors added to the momentum, with ₹382 crore flowing in on Thursday.
Hopes of a possible U.S.-Iran meeting, hinted at by President Trump, also gave markets an extra boost, as investors welcomed signs of more peace talks ahead.