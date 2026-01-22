Indian Bank's Q3 profit jumps—here's what's behind the numbers
Indian Bank just posted a 7.3% jump in profit for October-December 2025, hitting ₹3,061 crore.
Their income from lending also grew by 7.5%, and total income climbed nearly 10%.
It's a solid quarter that shows the bank is keeping its momentum.
What's driving the growth?
The bank boosted lending by over 14% year-on-year, especially to retail, agriculture, and small businesses—areas that really matter for everyday people and entrepreneurs.
At the same time, they cut back on personal loans by almost 10% to keep risks in check.
Why does it matter?
Indian Bank has cleaned up its act on bad loans—their non-performing assets dropped to just 2.23%.
Plus, with stronger capital reserves and more money in low-cost deposits (CASA now at 39%), they're looking financially healthier than before.
All this led to higher earnings per share too, showing the bank is not just growing but getting smarter about how it does business.