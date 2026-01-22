Indian Bank's Q3 profit jumps—here's what's behind the numbers

The bank boosted lending by over 14% year-on-year, especially to retail, agriculture, and small businesses—areas that really matter for everyday people and entrepreneurs. At the same time, they cut back on personal loans by almost 10% to keep risks in check.

Why does it matter?

Indian Bank has cleaned up its act on bad loans—their non-performing assets dropped to just 2.23%.

Plus, with stronger capital reserves and more money in low-cost deposits (CASA now at 39%), they're looking financially healthier than before.

All this led to higher earnings per share too, showing the bank is not just growing but getting smarter about how it does business.