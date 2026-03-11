Indian bonds gain as oil prices calm, RBI's big buy-up
Indian government bonds just got a lift, with the benchmark 6% 2035 bond yield dropping to 6.63%.
This comes as investors look forward to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s big bond buy, and inflation worries ease, thanks in part to oil prices calming down around $90 a barrel.
Oil price spike earlier hit bond values
Earlier, bond values took a hit when oil prices spiked near $120 amid Middle East tensions.
Things settled after talk of more oil supply and signs of de-escalation.
Now, with the RBI planning a ₹500 billion ($5.44 billion) open-market purchase on Friday, markets are feeling steadier.
Keep an eye out: February's inflation numbers are due on Thursday (March 12, 2026), which could shake things up again.