Indian bonds gain as oil prices calm, RBI's big buy-up

Oil price spike earlier hit bond values

Earlier, bond values took a hit when oil prices spiked near $120 amid Middle East tensions.

Things settled after talk of more oil supply and signs of de-escalation.

Now, with the RBI planning a ₹500 billion ($5.44 billion) open-market purchase on Friday, markets are feeling steadier.

Keep an eye out: February's inflation numbers are due on Thursday (March 12, 2026), which could shake things up again.