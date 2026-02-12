Indian government bonds rally on January inflation dip
Indian government bonds rallied on Thursday after January's inflation came in at 2.75%—lower than expected.
This pushed the 10-year bond yield down to 6.6833% from 6.7088%, signaling more confidence in the market.
What does this mean?
Lower yields may affect government borrowing costs and fixed-income returns.
Plus, this dip in inflation is the first time since August that it's landed within the RBI's target range—so prices are finally cooling off a bit.
Other factors at play
The latest inflation numbers used a new base year with less weight on food prices.
On top of that, reports referenced improved US-India trade talks and broader global developments.