Indian government bonds slip after RBI skips new liquidity moves
Indian government bonds slipped after the RBI skipped new liquidity moves, even though markets were hoping for support.
As a result, the 10-year bond yield jumped to around 6.7%, with pressure from record government borrowing.
Bond yields rise, adding to market unease
Bond yields have risen, contributing to market unease. This could also make things shaky in the stock market.
Earlier this year, RBI's big bond buys kept things calm, but now, with no fresh support and lots of bonds being sold by states, demand is weak.
RBI's policy statement shows slight increase in inflation projections
The RBI's policy statement showed a slight increase in inflation projections, giving it a mildly hawkish tilt.
While traders hoped for more RBI action—up to ₹1 trillion in purchases—Governor Sanjay Malhotra said they'll manage liquidity proactively instead.
Plus, a massive ₹17.2 trillion borrowing plan and a weak rupee are adding extra strain on the system right now.