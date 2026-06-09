Indian markets rally as Nifty climbs to 23,225 Sensex 73,867
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Tuesday with solid gains; Nifty moved up to 23,225 and Sensex added nearly 400 points, reaching 73,867.
The rally was boosted by new RBI policies and some relief in Middle East tensions.
RBI forex swap lifts banks
Banking stocks led the charge after the RBI rolled out a concessional forex swap facility, making it cheaper for banks to borrow in foreign currency.
Global vibes helped too: oil prices dropped as Iran and Israel halted attacks on each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, easing worries for now, even though tensions remain.