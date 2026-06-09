Indian markets recover as Sensex gains 350.57 and Nifty 114.50
After a shaky start to the week, Indian stock markets made a solid recovery on Tuesday.
The Sensex climbed 350.57 points to 73,874.83 in early trade, while the Nifty rose 114.50 points to 23,237.50 in early trade.
This comeback was mainly driven by positive signals from global markets and some relief as tensions in the Middle East eased.
Asian markets bounce, US tech rebounds
Trent, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major winners in early trade; NTPC, Tata Steel, and Infosys slipped behind.
Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi also bounced back.
Meanwhile, in the US stocks closed higher thanks to a rebound in tech shares and hopes that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may not escalate further after efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Oil prices dipped slightly, but inflation worries remain.
On a brighter note for travelers or online shoppers: the rupee got a little stronger against the dollar today.