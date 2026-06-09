Indian markets recover as Sensex gains 350.57 and Nifty 114.50

Asian markets bounce, US tech rebounds

Trent, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major winners in early trade; NTPC, Tata Steel, and Infosys slipped behind.

Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi also bounced back.

Meanwhile, in the US stocks closed higher thanks to a rebound in tech shares and hopes that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may not escalate further after efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Oil prices dipped slightly, but inflation worries remain.

On a brighter note for travelers or online shoppers: the rupee got a little stronger against the dollar today.