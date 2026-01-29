Indian rupee drops to all-time low against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee just slipped to a record low of 91.99 against the US dollar, mainly because foreign investors are pulling back and companies are rushing to hedge.
Even though India's economy is solid at home, these outside pressures have pushed the rupee down nearly 5% since the tariffs kicked in.
RBI steps in to steady things
As the rupee got close to breaking the 92 mark, the Reserve Bank of India likely jumped in to help stop it from sliding further.
This move shows how seriously RBI takes keeping the currency stable, especially when global factors start shaking things up.