Indian rupee falls to 90.74 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled with a loss of 8 paise at 90.74 against the US dollar on Monday. It opened at 90.63 and touched its lowest point during the day.

Impact of weaker rupee on economy A weaker rupee means imports—like oil and everyday essentials—get pricier, which can push up inflation.

Wholesale prices have already jumped to 1.81% in January, and foreign investors pulled out ₹972 crore from stocks, adding to the pressure.

Factors affecting the rupee's performance A stronger US dollar and money flowing out of India are weighing on the rupee, but lower global oil prices and a rally in Indian stock markets are helping cushion some of the impact.