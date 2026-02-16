Indian rupee falls to 90.74 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee settled with a loss of 8 paise at 90.74 against the US dollar on Monday.
It opened at 90.63 and touched its lowest point during the day.
Impact of weaker rupee on economy
A weaker rupee means imports—like oil and everyday essentials—get pricier, which can push up inflation.
Wholesale prices have already jumped to 1.81% in January, and foreign investors pulled out ₹972 crore from stocks, adding to the pressure.
Factors affecting the rupee's performance
A stronger US dollar and money flowing out of India are weighing on the rupee, but lower global oil prices and a rally in Indian stock markets are helping cushion some of the impact.
What to expect from the USD-INR rate?
Analysts expect the USD-INR rate to hover between 90.30 and 90.90 for now.