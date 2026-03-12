Indian rupee hits record low of ₹92.36 per dollar

Oil prices shot up after attacks on tankers in Iraqi waters, sparking worries about supply and making investors nervous. As a result, people are moving money into safer assets like the US dollar, putting extra pressure on the rupee.

What does this mean for you?

A weaker rupee means imported stuff (think fuel and gadgets) gets pricier, which could push up everyday costs.

On the flip side, Indian IT and pharma companies might actually benefit since their overseas earnings now convert into more rupees.

For now, markets are staying pretty jumpy as things develop in West Asia.